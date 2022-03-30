PMQs LIVE: Boris Johnson grilled over tax rises and Partygate
Boris Johnson has been grilled by MPs after 20 penalty notices were issued by the Metropolitan Police over lockdown parties in Downing Street.
The fixed penalty notices being issued by the Met relate to a series of around a dozen events in Downing Street and Whitehall over the course of 2020 and 2021 – including one in the Prime Minister’s flat.
Although Mr Johnson is not thought to be among the first group to be hit with fines, the Met have indicated that they expect to issue more fixed penalty notices as their investigations continue.
Boris Johnson insisted he was getting on with the job of running the country as he faced calls to quit for misleading Parliament over the partygate row.
In his first public comments since the Metropolitan Police concluded that coronavirus laws were broken following an inquiry into lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street and Whitehall, Mr Johnson said the “investigators must get on with their job” but “we are going to get on with our job”.
At Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir Starmer suggested Mr Johnson should resign for misleading the House by denying the allegations of wrongdoing at the parties during England’s coronavirus lockdowns.
Labour leader Sir Keir said: “He told the House no rules were broken in Downing Street during lockdown. The police have now concluded there was widespread criminality.
“The Ministerial Code says that ministers who knowingly mislead the House should resign. Why is he still here?”
The Prime Minister said: “Of course, the Met, the investigators must get on with their job but in the meantime … we are going to get on with our job.
“That meant tackling the cost of living, addressing the UK’s energy supply and improving education.
Last updated: Wednesday, 30 March, 2022, 13:03
It was certainly an eventful PMQs, that covered a lot of topics.
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford accused Boris Johnson’s Government of “partying through the cost of living emergency”.
He said: “Last night millions of families will have been desperately trying to figure out how they will possibly afford the £700 energy price hike that will hit them this Friday.
Removing sanctions from Russia “simply because there is a ceasefire” would be “inconceivable”, the Prime Minister has said, as he warned against “backsliding” on the issue.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons during PMQs
Apsana Begum says the real-terms welfare cut will push more families into desperation and that more must be done to help with the cost of living crisis.
Boris Johnson says he is committed to reducing poverty, he says and that there are 200,000 fewer kids in poverty, and claims that there are 1.3m fewer people in absolute poverty.
Sarah Champion tells the PM people are struggling to put food on the table or fuel in their cars. That is down to his choices, she says, not Ukraine or as a result of Covid.
The PM says he disagrees and that the government is taking steps to help, steps that would not have been possible under Labour’s plans, he claims.