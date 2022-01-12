PMQs LIVE: Boris Johnson issues apology as pressure mounts over Covid lockdown party
Boris Johnson is set to face MPs in a battle to save his premiership over allegations about a “bring your own booze” party in the No 10 garden in an apparent breach of Covid lockdown rules.
The Prime Minister will make his first public appearance since the leak on Monday of an email from his principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, inviting Downing Street staff to the gathering in May 2020 to “make the most of the lovely weather”.
PMQs LIVE: Boris Johnson to face scrutiny from MPs as pressure mounts over Downing Street party
Last updated: Wednesday, 12 January, 2022, 12:35
If you are just joining us you have missed a rather explosive PMQs.
The PM admitted he went to drinks for 25 mins on 20th May, despite previously denying any knowledge of parties and apologised.
He says he wished he had sent staff back inside - But his defence is he thought it was a work party.
He urges MPs to wait for Sue Gray to report
Labour MP Toby Perkins echoes calls from other colleagues and says that no PM has dismissed his office like Johnson.
He has been sacked from two previous jobs for lying. Why should the office of PM be held to a lower standard.
Karl Turner hits out at the Prime Minister saying that he is only sorry because he got caught. He says Johnson still wants to maintain one rule of him, and other for the rest of us. He must resign.
Boris Johnson refers to a previous answer as he shakes his head on the bench.
An absolute knife twist from the MP there.
The PMs performance is certainly attracting a lot of attention
The DUP’s Stephen Farry becomes the representative of a third party to call for Boris Johnson to resign. He says “If the Prime Minister was sincere he could have apologised any time over the past 18 months rather than waiting until he was found out.”
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford calls for the PM to resign saying that the public “will not forgive or forget.”
He says: “The Prime Minister shows no shame for his actions” He calls on members of the Conservative Party to ‘remove this contemptuous Prime Minister from office, and do it now!’
Boris Johnson says that he will take the comments with a pinch of salt given it is coming from the SNP and that he must wait for the inquiry.
In full - a sample of some of the exchanges from Sir Keir Starmer and the PM
Sir Keir said: “There we have it. After months of deceit and deception, the pathetic spectacle of a man who has run out of road. His defence … that he didn’t realise he was at a party is so ridiculous that it’s actually offensive to the British public.
“He’s finally been forced to admit what everyone knew, that when the whole country was locked down he was hosting boozing parties in Downing Street. Is he now going to do the decent thing and resign?”
Boris Johnson said: “I appreciate the point that he’s making about the event that I attended. I want to repeat that I thought it was a work event and I regret very much that we did not do things differently that evening.
“I take responsibility and I apologise. But as for his political point, I don’t think that he should pre-empt the outcome of the inquiry. He will have a further opportunity, I hope, to question me as soon as possible.”
Boris Johnson doing what many expected and falling back on the enquiry.
He says Starmer is paid to try to get him out of office adding that he should wait for the Gray report. He once again apologises for the mistakes made.