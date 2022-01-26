PMQs LIVE: Boris Johnson resists calls to resign | Updates as Downing Street braced for Sue Gray report
The Prime Minister is set to face further questions over a police investigation into partygate as No 10 braces for the submission of a report into possible lockdown breaches.
Boris Johnson faced Sir Keir Starmer and other members of the Opposition in PMQs while the Gray inquiry nears.
A Downing Street source said that Sue Gray had not, as of Tuesday evening, handed in her findings about alleged coronavirus rule-breaking parties held at the top of Government.
Police launched their own probe into multiple events in No 10 after being passed information from the Gray inquiry.
We’ll have live updates from PMQs and more in our live blog.
Sir Keir Starmer has accused the Tories of publicly undermining the Union by treating Scotland with “disdain”.
Downing Street has said it is not aware of the Metropolitan Police asking to interview Boris Johnson yet.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Not that I’m aware of, but as a rule I’m not going to be getting into individuals who may or may not be involved.”
The Government would not confirm whether it will be scrapping plans for a new law to deal with economic crime.
In answer to a question from Conservative MP Kevin Hollinrake (Thirsk and Malton) about reports the planned Economic Crime Bill would be scrapped, Business minister Paul Scully said: “I am sure he understands I am not going to speculate on the content of any future Queen’s Speech. That is where the Government will be setting out its legislative agenda for the next parliamentary session.
“However, I can confirm the Government is committed to tackling economic crime.”
Mr Scully listed a series of actions the Government had taken on economic crime, including setting up a national economic crime centre to co-ordinate police response.
“I would rather be led by a lawyer than a liar” Lloyd Russell-Moyle is forced to withdraw his comment after hitting out at the PM.
He is reprimanded by the Speaker for calling Boris Johnson a liar and ordered to withdraw the comment.
South East Cornwall MP Sheryll Murray says the people of Cornwall voted in the prime minister on a promise of getting Brexit done and says he was successful.
Faced with the pandemic, she says, he built a world-beating vaccination system and then lifted Covid restrictions against pressure not to do so.
Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson to resign as Prime Minister, suggesting he had misled Parliament.
Labour leader Sir Keir said: “I think the Prime Minister said yes, he agrees the code does apply to him. Therefore, if he misled Parliament he must resign.
“On December 1, the Prime Minister told this House in relation to parties during lockdown: ‘All guidance was followed completely in Number 10’, from that despatch box.
“On December 8 the Prime Minister told this House: ‘I have been repeatedly assured since these allegations emerged there was no party’. So since he acknowledges the ministerial code applies to him, will he now resign?”
Mr Johnson replied: “No, Mr Speaker. Since he asked about Covid restrictions, let me just remind the House, and indeed remind the country, that he has been relentlessly opportunistic throughout.
“He has flip-flopped from one side to the other, he would have kept us in lockdown in the summer, he would have taken us back into lockdown at Christmas.
“It is precisely because we didn’t listen to Captain Hindsight that we have the fastest-growing economy in the G7 and we have got all the big calls right.”
Mr Johnson also revealed the Government would launch a plan on Thursday to get half a million people “off welfare into work”.
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said every moment Boris Johnson stays “he is dragging out the agony for families who are reminded of the sacrifices they made”.
Mr Blackford said: “At the heart of this matter we have a Prime Minister who is being investigated by the police for breaking his own laws. Absolutely unprecedented. A man who demeans the office of Prime Minister. This is the latest in a rap sheet that is already a mile long.
“Illegally proroguing Parliament, misleading the House, decorating with dodgy cash, partying while the public suffered. Every moment he stays he is dragging out the agony for families who are reminded of the sacrifices they made, and dragging his party further through the dirt.
“The public knows it, the House knows it, even his own MPs know it. When will the Prime Minister cop on and go?”
Boris Johnson said: “He made the same point last week. He’s wrong then, he’s wrong now.”
He added: “It is precisely because I enjoy cooperating with him so much and with all his Scottish colleagues that I have absolutely no intention of doing what he suggests.”
Ian Blackford says the PM was ‘partying while the public suffered’
He once again calls for the Prime Minister to resign.
Boris Johnson is clearly appealing to the backbenches. He says that his government are getting on with the job. He lists Brexit, fastest vaccine rollout and levelling up. ‘We got the big calls right... we, and in particular I, am getting on with the job”
He appears to be in campaign mode hitting out to Keir Starmer: “He’s a lawyer not a leader”