Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he first became aware that any of his staff had “concerns” about the gathering in the Downing Street garden on May 20, 2020.

Sir Keir said: “Not only did he write the rules, but some of his staff say they did warn him about attending the party on May 20, 2020.

“Now, I have heard the Prime Minister’s very carefully crafted response to that accusation. It almost sounds like a lawyer wrote it. So, I’ll be equally careful with my question. When did the Prime Minister first become aware that any of his staff had concerns about the May 20 party?”