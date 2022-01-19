PMQs live: Boris Johnson to face MPs amid leadership crisis
Boris Johnson is to face MPs at PMQs as he battles plot to oust him as Prime Minister
Mr Johnson will face off with Sir Keir Starmer and other MPs for Prime Minister’s Questions and will also seek to boost his position with Tory MPs and the public by announcing an easing of England’s coronavirus restrictions.
So far, seven Tory MPs have publicly called for Mr Johnson to go, far short of the 54 required to submit letters of no-confidence to the backbench 1922 Committee – but privately, many more believe the Prime Minister’s time is up.
You can follow live updates in our blog.
PMQs LIVE: Boris Johnson to face MPs amid leadership crisis
Last updated: Wednesday, 19 January, 2022, 12:31
Jessica Morden asks why it is so hard for the PM to understand his own ruels saying that if you make the rules you obey the rules. She calls for Boris Johnson to go, the PM once again says to wait for the report next week.
Ian Blackford: “Operation Save Big Dog has become Operation Dog’s Dinner”
He lists the stances of Boris Johnson calling his defence of “nobody told me” absolutely “pathetic”
The PM says that he is wrong in “what he asserts” and that he will not resign.
Boris Johnson seems to have found a little bit of confidence - listing party achievements when in government, with the Tory MPs lapping it up.
Keir Starmer says that the country deserves so much better than Boris Johnson
He says the PM is “out of touch, out of control, out of ideas and soon to be out of office.”
Boris Johnson says that the Conservatives have been cutting the cost of living, cutting taxes and increasing payments...
The word rattled comes to mind...
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he first became aware that any of his staff had “concerns” about the gathering in the Downing Street garden on May 20, 2020.
Sir Keir said: “Not only did he write the rules, but some of his staff say they did warn him about attending the party on May 20, 2020.
“Now, I have heard the Prime Minister’s very carefully crafted response to that accusation. It almost sounds like a lawyer wrote it. So, I’ll be equally careful with my question. When did the Prime Minister first become aware that any of his staff had concerns about the May 20 party?”
Mr Johnson replied “it is for the inquiry to come forward with an explanation of what happened”, adding: “I am afraid he simply must wait.”
Boris Johnson hits back following the defection of Christian Wakeford saying: “As for Bury South, let me say to the Rt Hon Gentleman, the Conservative party won Bury South for the first time in generations… we will win again in Bury South”
Loud cheers from the Tory benches...