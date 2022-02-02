PMQs: Live updates as Boris Johnson faces off amid Sue Gray report and Partygate row
Boris Johnson will face off with Sir Keir Starmer and other Opposition leaders and MPs in PMQs this afternoon.
Pressure is mounting over the PM as he faces questions over Partygate and the Sue Gray report.
Boris Johnson has lost the support of another senior Tory MP as reports suggested the Prime Minister attended more of the gatherings being investigated by police than previously thought.
Former minister Tobias Ellwood said it was “just horrible” for Tory MPs to have to defend the situation to the public, and confirmed he would be submitting a formal letter stating he has no confidence in Mr Johnson.
Last updated: Wednesday, 02 February, 2022, 12:44
Boris Johnson says on Allegra Stratton’s resignation that it was a ‘sad matter’. ‘Nobody wanted Allegra to resign’, he adds.
Abena Oppong Asare asks if they police issue a penalty fixed notice will he tell the house and will he resign?
The PM says he needs to wait to see the outcome of the case.
James Grundy mentions the issues caused by low emission zones in Manchester
Boris Johnson says it is clear that plans outlined by Andy Burnham are ‘unworkable’ and will impact businesses.
Virginia Crosbie asks if the PM will commit to more nuclear technology to fuel the ongoing energy crisis.
Ian Blackford adds that if the PM received a fixed penalty notice for parties in Downing Street he must resign.
He says that “the Prime Minister is a distraction at home and running joke on the world stage.”
Ian Blackford says that he is at difficulty of recognising the PMs version of events over Partygate but that he respects the speaker and the role of the chair.
He asks about allegations of a party in his flat and asks the Prime Minister update the house on the whereabouts on the evening of November 13.
He adds surely he doesn’t need to wait for an investigation to tell him where he was...
Boris Johnson says that he asked the same question in the chamber and hits on what his government has done to tackle Covid and the crisis in Ukraine.
Sir Keir Starmer says that Boris Johnson is driving the country off a cliff into no growth.
He brands the PM and Chancellor “the Tory Thelma and Louise, hand in hand as they drive the country off a cliff”
Boris Johnson says that his government are getting on with the job and that his government have opened free ports and are encouraging people back to work with the levelling up White Paper to follow PMQs.
Sir Keir Starmer says the PM has more chance of convincing he didn’t have any parties than he does of the economy improving.
He touches on the writing off of PPE and asks why they have wasted so much but been unable to cut taxes. He says Boris Johnson has overseen a ‘pandemic of waste and fraud’
Boris Johnson hits back saying Labour came up with poor solutions and hits out at Labour wasting money saying: “The last time they left office don’t forget they left a note - saying there was no money left.”
Boris Johnson adds he’s proud. Proud of writing off £4.3 billion in covid debt fraud