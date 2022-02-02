PMQs: RECAP as Boris Johnson faces off amid Sue Gray report and Partygate row
Boris Johnson will face off with Sir Keir Starmer and other Opposition leaders and MPs in PMQs this afternoon.
Pressure is mounting over the PM as he faces questions over Partygate and the Sue Gray report.
Boris Johnson has lost the support of another senior Tory MP as reports suggested the Prime Minister attended more of the gatherings being investigated by police than previously thought.
Former minister Tobias Ellwood said it was “just horrible” for Tory MPs to have to defend the situation to the public, and confirmed he would be submitting a formal letter stating he has no confidence in Mr Johnson.
Last updated: Wednesday, 02 February, 2022, 12:39
Hello and welcome to our politics live blog ahead of PMQs.
Already it has been another busy day in Downing Street.
Here’s how you can watch PMQs
Boris Johnson is facing fresh calls from senior Tories to withdraw his discredited claim that Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile.
Former minister Tobias Ellwood said the Conservative Party needs to “improve our standards”, while Simon Hoare, chairman of the Commons Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, said the “false allegation” should be withdrawn.
However Communities Secretary Michael Gove defended the Prime Minister, insisting that he had nothing to apologise for.
Mr Johnson has been heavily criticised after claiming that, when Labour leader Sir Keir was director of public prosecutions, he used his time “prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile”.
Plans by the UK Government to radically close the income and prosperity gap between the richest and poorest areas in the UK have been rejected as “unacceptable” by the Scottish Government.
Of course we can expect to hear more on Partygate and the Sue Gray report tonight.
The Prime Minister may have attended as many as six events that are being looked into by police, according to reports.
A “bring your own booze party” attended by Boris Johnson during the first Covid lockdown and a gathering to mark his birthday are among 12 parties being investigated.
Further details have since been reported, suggesting the Conservative Party leader was seen heading to a party in his No 11 residence the night his former senior aide Dominic Cummings departed, and that he briefly attended a leaving do for one of his former defence advisers.
In her report, senior Cabinet Office official Sue Gray said just four of the 16 events which she looked into are not subject to Metropolitan Police inquiries.
Will be interesting to see if this is brought up in the chamber today.
While it has been condemned, the statement has not been withdrawn and the PM has not apologised.
Boris Johnson has left No 10 to make journey over to the Commons for PMQs.
As always the Commons is looking pretty packed ahead of a highly anticipated PMQs...
The Speaker begins PMQs with a statement on conduct in the House over conduct over misleading the House.
Ahead of PMQs, Alister Jack insisted Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has his “full backing”.
The Scottish Secretary was pressed on whether he agreed with Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg’s view that Mr Ross is a “lightweight”.
Mr Jack told the Commons: “Douglas Ross absolutely is the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, he is put there by the membership because we’re a constitutionally-devolved organisation, he’s doing a very good job, he holds Nicola Sturgeon to account and he has my full backing.”
On separate questions on freeports, Mr Jack said: “I’m very pleased to say we’re very close to agreeing with the Scottish Government two freeports after a lot of initial opposition and resistance.”