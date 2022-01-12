PMQs RECAP: Boris Johnson issues apology as pressure mounts over Covid lockdown party

Why is this PMQs different?

This PMQs will be watched by millions today and will be the PM’s first public appearance since the leak on Monday of an email from his principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, inviting Downing Street staff to the gathering in May 2020 to “make the most of the lovely weather”.

The disclosure triggered a new wave of public anger following the reports last year of parties in the run up to Christmas 2020, with Tory MPs openly warning Mr Johnson his position will be untenable if he has been shown to have lied.

Downing Street has refused to say if Boris Johnson was present at the May event, despite reports he and his fiancee (now wife), Carrie Symonds, were among around 30 people to attend at a time when such gatherings were banned.