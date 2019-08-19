Police called in as students promote anti-Trump Fringe show on Edinburgh's Royal Mile

Students advertising their Fringe show in the Royal Mile were approached by police after a man complained their costumes were “inappropriate”.

The four girls were wearing nude leotards covered in quotes from Donald Trump about women. Their play, Beauty is Pain, deals with the president’s support for the Miss USA pageants and looks at the growth of the #Me Too movement.

Writer and director Pippa Adamthwaite-Cook said: “We were making a visual statement about characters like Trump and how their words have an effect on women and society. The police officer came over and he was lovely, but he said he’d had a complaint from this gentleman who said he felt uncomfortable. I said that was the point of the show.”

The officer allowed the students, from Bristol University, to continue.

Pippa said: "People came up to us and said they were going to tell the policeman this wasn't right. There was a huge crowd and people filming it."

The students also have a selection of quotes about women from Boris Johnson and other politicians past and present, which they are inviting members of the public to pick out of a hat and guess who said them.

Beauty is Pain, by PC Productions, is at The Vault, Merchant Street, at 11.50pm until August 25.