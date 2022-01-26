Politics LIVE: Boris Johnson resists calls to resign | Updates as Downing Street braced for Sue Gray report

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said talks are ongoing with Downing Street and Jacob Rees-Mogg in a bid to give MPs “time to digest” Sue Gray’s report on party allegations.

Conservative MP Peter Bone (Wellingborough), raising a point of order, asked for assurances that a statement on the report will be given to the Commons on Friday if it is released on Thursday evening.

Sir Lindsay said he has “not been given notice of the date or time of any statement”, adding in the Commons: “The Prime Minister has promised to make a statement.

“What I would expect is that members will be able to see the report and I would hope time will be given for members to digest that.”

He added: “I’m more than happy to adjourn and leave it until later tonight if it arrives now, to give good time, I’m happy to work with the Leader of the House (Mr Rees-Mogg) to ensure this House is treated correctly, fairly and in the right manner.