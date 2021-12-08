Politics LIVE: Pressure mounts on Boris Johnson after leaked video adds fuel to No 10 Christmas party row
Boris Johnson is facing calls to “come clean” about an alleged Christmas party at No 10 during lockdown restrictions last year as the Government refused to send a minister to defend its position on television.
Leaked footage from No 10’s £2.6 million press briefing room emerged on Monday night which showed former press secretary Allegra Stratton laughing as she appeared to rehearse answers to questions over a lockdown-busting Christmas party.
The video, which is reported to be from December 22 last year, refers to a party on “Friday” – which would have been December 18, the same day The Daily Mirror reported there was a staff party where games were played, food and drinks were served, and revelries went on past midnight.
Last updated: Wednesday, 08 December, 2021, 10:21
Jackie Green, whose 86-year-old mother Beryl Harris died alone in hospital on December 18 last year after contracting coronavirus, described the attitude of the Prime Minister’s aides in the now infamous video as “totally reprehensible”.
She told the PA news agency: “I couldn’t quite comprehend what I was watching, I had to watch it several times to sink in.
“I was absolutely appalled that members of the Government could laugh and joke about a party when people were losing their loved ones.
“Even if they haven’t lost loved ones, they could get severely affected by Covid.
“To put it mildly, it was inappropriate. It was totally reprehensible behaviour.”
Labour’s shadow foreign secretary David Lammy called on the Prime Minister to “come clean” with the British public.
He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It really is quite unacceptable that this is seen as something that is sort of humorous, or something that isn’t serious, or something that suggests that there can be one rule for a Prime Minister and those in No 10 and another rule for the British public.”
Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “What I know is that the Prime Minister said that no rules were broken. And nobody’s suggesting that he was at this party.”
This morning, no Cabinet minister offered to represent the Government in morning broadcast interviews, and there were questions over whether a suggested press conference to mark one year since the first coronavirus vaccine was delivered would go ahead.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid pulled out of national interviews, vaccines minister Maggie Throup is also understood to have pulled out of a planned round of regional television interviews.
No 10 initially did not say the reports were inaccurate but said all rules had been followed, before later denying any party had taken place.