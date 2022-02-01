Politics LIVE: Pressure mounts on Boris Johnson over Sue Gray report | Nicola Sturgeon to give Covid update

The Prime Minister has made a “sincere” apology about parties held in Downing Street, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has said, but urged people to wait for Sue Gray’s second report and the Met Police investigation.

Mr Jack told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland he does not think “we should get ahead of ourselves and decide in determining what was a work event or a leaving party or anything else or indeed a party in its own right – we have to wait until the outcome of this report”.

He said Boris Johnson welcomed the investigations, and added: “He was very apologetic yesterday for what happened on his watch. He doesn’t seem to pass the buck on that. He understands people made huge sacrifices throughout the pandemic, and he, as I say, he was very sincere in his apology.”

Mr Jack said there a number of events where Mr Johnson was not present, adding: “When the cat’s away, the mice were playing.”

“He was appalled by those events and he was furious, as he said at the dispatch box. But he has subsequently learned from them, as have others, obviously Sue Gray, and he has said action will be taken, he’s very clear about that.”