Politics LIVE: Scotland Yard launches investigation Boris Johnson and ‘parties’ in Downing Street | Nicola Sturgeon Covid update
Scotland Yard has launched an investigation into potential breaches of coronavirus laws at a “number of events” in Downing Street and Whitehall.
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said on Tuesday that officers were now investigating after being passed information from the Sue Gray inquiry.
As well as a busy day at Westminster, Nicola Sturgeon will deliver a Covid update to MSPs in the Scottish Parliament this afternoon.
Last updated: Tuesday, 25 January, 2022, 11:44
Speaking on the news of further parties at Downing Street, Ian Blackford told Good Morning Scotland “The public reaction to all of this has been quite staggering.
“It’s brought back memories for people when they couldn’t be with their loved ones.
“This is a massive failure of leadership and somewhere along the line the Prime Minister has got to accept responsibility.”
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner questioned how Mr Johnson can remain Prime Minister with Downing Street under police investigation.
“Boris Johnson is a national distraction. Conservative MPs should stop propping him up and he should finally do the decent thing and resign,” she added.
Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg sought to defend the Prime Minister’s record after the police investigation was launched, saying he was “honoured to be under his leadership”.
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said on Tuesday officers were now investigating potential offences over two years after being passed information from the Sue Gray inquiry.
The move plunges Boris Johnson into deeper jeopardy ahead of the publication of the investigation by Ms Gray, a senior civil servant in the Cabinet Office.
The department did not immediately confirm reports suggesting the report will be further delayed pending the police investigation.
Dame Cressida told the London Assembly’s Police and Crime Committee: “What I can tell you this morning is that as a result of the information provided by the Cabinet Office inquiry team and, secondly, my officers’ own assessment, I can confirm that the Met is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations.”