Queen says MSPs at Holyrood must honour "differing views"

The Queen has called for tolerance among Scotland's politicians in "honouring" the views of those they disagree with.

The Monarch spoke out today as she addressed MSPs at Holyrood to mark the 20th anniversary of devolution, at a time of constitutional upheaval over Brexit and plans for a fresh referendum on Scottish independence.

The ceremony in the Scottish Parliament's main Holyrood debating chamber was also addressed by Nicola Sturgeon who suggested further constitutional change is on the way, while Labour's Richard Leonard pledged "defend devolution."

The Queen told MSPs today that Holyrood is at the "centre of public life" as a home for "passionate debate and discussion."

She added: "It is perhaps worth reflecting that at the heart of the word “Parliament” lies its original meaning: a place to talk.

"I have no doubt that for most of these last twenty years this striking chamber has provided exactly that, a place to talk. But of course it must also be a place to listen - a place to hear views that inevitably may differ quite considerably, one from another - and a place to honour those views."

Ms Sturgeon insisted that the Scottish Parliament is now the "centre of our nation's public life."

"We have become the democratic institution that people look to to reflect their priorities, their values, hopes and dreams.

"And now we look forward to a new decade in which this Parliament will build new institutions and I'm sure seek further change and development."

Labour's Richard Leonard said it was his party which delivered devolution for Scotland

"I stand proudly as the leader of the party which in opposition defends devolution because it is an unassailable truth that each generation has to win the same battles over again," he said.

