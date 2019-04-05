Queen to address MSPs at Holyrood to mark 20th anniversary

The Queen is to mark the 20th anniversary of devolution with a formal address to the Scottish Parliament, it has been announced today.

It will take place on June 29, almost 20 years to the day since the Monarch presided over the official opening of Parliament which saw it assume legal powers.

The ceremony will also be attended by Prince Philip who has largely stepped back from his formal duties.

Read more: Queen praises 'rainbow Parliament'

The Queen will formally address MSPs in the Parliament’s Debating Chamber in a ceremony which will also see musical performances and recitals

Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh said: “Since the Scottish Parliament was established nearly two decades ago, Her Majesty The Queen has given us her unwavering support. She addressed the newly elected MSPs in July 1999 as we assumed our legislative powers and she has visited Holyrood many times since. Each time with messages of friendship and support."

Read more: Snub for Queen as 48 MSPs miss her speech

He added: “In The Queen’s address to the Parliament in 1999, she talked about the start of a new constitutional age and the importance of channelling the energy of the young and being open and accessible to serve all the people of Scotland. As we look ahead to our next 20 years, these are messages that still resonate and sit at the heart of what we do”.

The occasion will also see MSPs joined by some of the young people who were born on 1 July 1999. These ‘1 July babies’ have grown up with the Parliament and were an integral part of the Parliament’s 10th anniversary events in 2009.