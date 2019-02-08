Ross Thomson denies accusations of ‘sexual touching’ and refers himself to Tory panel

Scottish Conservative MP Ross Thomson has referred himself to a party disciplinary panel after denying media reports that he was asked to leave a House of Commons bar due to ‘sexual touching’ of other drinkers.

Reports emerged on Wednesday evening that the behaviour Aberdeen South MP, who has gained a national profile as a result of his strident pro-Brexit views, had caused the police to be called to the Strangers’ Bar in the House of Commons on Tuesday night.

No formal complaints were lodged and no arrests made, according to a Met Police statement which confirmed officers had attended the bar ‘following a report of sexual touching’.

READ MORE: Ross Thomson’s alleged behaviour ‘unacceptable’

Mr Thomson, who was described by witnesses as being ‘blind drunk’ at the time of the incident, has categorically denied any wrongdoing in a statement released this morning.

It read: “A series of serious allegations have been made against me that have featured in the media.

“I would like to state that these allegations from anonymous sources are completely false.

“No complaint has been made to the Police, Parliament or the Conservative Party.

READ MORE: Tory MP ‘removed’ by police

“Nevertheless in the interests of openness and transparency I am referring myself to the Conservative Party’s Disciplinary Panel of the Code of Conduct.

“This has been a deeply distressing time for me and my family but I intend to be back at work on Monday.”

The Conservative party rules state that any complaint to the panel will result in an “investigation be conducted by someone with appropriate experience and no prior involvement in the complaint.

“The investigation should be thorough, impartial and objective, and carried out with sensitivity and due respect for the rights of all parties concerned.”