Ruth Davidson resignation: Scottish Conservative leader steps down

Ruth Davidson has stepped down as leader of the Scottish Conservative Party.

She made an announcement shortly after 11am at a press conference in Edinburgh.

Ms Davidson repeated the contents of her resignation letter, which she had posted on Twitter a short time before.

She said it had "been the privilege of my life to serve as @ScotTories leader. This morning I wrote to the Scottish party chairman to tender my resignation".

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon: Boris Johnson has made Scottish independence 'inevitable'

In the letter, which she attached, she said she was proud of the teams her party had built in Holyrood and Westminster.

Ruth Davidson. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

She added: "While I have not hidden the conflict I have felt over Brexit, I have attempted to chart a course for our party which recognises and respects the referendum result."

But dshe said the biggest change over the years had been the birth of her son and she thanked her party for its support.

"I have to be honest that where the idea of getting on the road to fight two elections in 20 months would once have fired me up, the threat of spending hundreds of hours away from my home and family now fills me with dread. That is no way to lead," she said.

READ MORE: The Scotsman says: Boris Johnson has treated Parliament with contempt

The letter ends with her resignation as party leader but her commitment to staying on as Edinburgh Central MSP.

"Be assured I will continue to support the party, the Prime Minister and Scotland's place in the United Kingdom from the backbenches and beyond," she said.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon took to Twitter shortly after the announcement.

She said: "I wish Ruth well for the future. I know well the toll political leadership can take on family life, and no one will grudge her more time with her young son.

"There will be opportunity later to discuss the politics of her decision - but for now, I’ll simply send my best wishes."