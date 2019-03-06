Safety failings putting football fans at ‘significant risk’, report claims

Football fans are being put at “significant risk” by a series of safety failings, according to a new report.

The independent review of football policing found clubs deliberately selling more tickets than their stadium capacity, erecting unsafe terracing for away fans and safety certificates being sent through the post by local authorities without site visits being made.

The report was written by Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts, the National Police Chiefs Council’s lead for football policing.

He said fans were being let down by inadequate stewarding, citing one example where a steward who was part of safety cordon was seen to celebrate the home side’s goal.

His report said the demotion of Rangers following the club going into administration had “shone a spotlight” on safety practices in lower leagues, with a number of serious safety issues caused by large numbers of away fans attending smaller grounds.

He said issues such as deliberately selling more tickets than stadium capacity and tickets being sold for areas of the ground that did not exist or were inaccessible also extended to Scottish Cup matches.

He said: “Those type of examples clearly paint a picture where members of the public could be put at significant risk attending those events as a result of the lack of rigour in the safety framework and regime.”

Mr Roberts was commissioned to carry out his work by Police Scotland following a crush outside Celtic Park last year.

While his report did not address the issue of sectarianism, the senior officer said recent incidents in Scotland were in line with a 67 per cent rise in hate crimes at matches in England and Wales.

Mr Roberts, a former match commander with responsibility for Old Trafford, acknowledged that while sectarianism was specific to the Scottish game, there is nevertheless a “toxicity” in high-profile English fixtures such as Manchester United v Liverpool.

But he said chants about Hillsborough or the Munich air disaster had become “culturally unacceptable” due to supporters shunning a minority who sign them.

He said: “I think people need to recognise that there is a problem (with sectarianism). The way you solve the problem is getting everyone bought into it and making a commitment that it needs to change.

“One of the heartening things we’ve seen in England, where we have started tackling some of the homophobia and racism, is a greater willingness of supporters themselves to come forward and give us statements and point out when people are misbehaving.

“All the responsibility shouldn’t fall on the police, it needs to be a joint effort.”

DCC Will Kerr, of Police Scotland, said: “Police Scotland has an enviable reputation around how it polices large events, including sporting events such as the Ryder Cup and Commonwealth Games, and I’m pleased that this independent review has highlighted this.

“But it is important for a learning organisation such as Police Scotland to reflect on areas where we may be able to improve our procedures or learn from good practice elsewhere.

“Therefore, we will consider the recommendations relating to policing and report to the Scottish Police Authority in due course. We have raised other issues outwith the remit of policing with the appropriate and relevant authorities.”