Scotland has become the first part of the UK to ban the smacking of children, after Holyrood passed a Member's Bill brought forward by Green MSP John Finnie.

MSPs overwhelmingly voted to pass the Children (Equal Protection from Assault) (Scotland) Bill by 84 votes to 29.

The Bill will make it a criminal offence for parents to smack their children.

Parents and carers are currently allowed to use "reasonable" physical force to discipline children.

