Scotland's food industry warns of ‘financial burden’ of workplace parking levy

The Food and Drink Federation (FDF) Scotland said one of its members had calculated the scheme would slice more than 5 per cent off their profits at a time of “huge financial pressure".

It comes as MSPs are set to consider a last-ditch bid by the Scottish Conservatives to scrap the move next week.

Concerns have been raised about the impact of the workplace parking levy. Picture: Jason Chadwick

Workplace parking levy (WPL) schemes will enable councils to charge employers for office parking spaces, with concerns this cost could then be passed on to staff.

Nottingham became the first council in the UK to introduce the measure in 2012, and charges £428 a year per space.

Edinburgh and Glasgow are among those interested in following suit.

In evidence submitted to Holyrood’s net zero, energy and transport committee, David Thomson, chief executive of FDF Scotland, said the move would make little difference to the vehicle emissions of its members due to factors such as their 24-hour operations and shift patterns.

"Whilst the net revenue generated by WPL schemes will raise revenue that could be used to improve public or active transport, our members are unlikely to see any benefits for their staff,” he said.

"WPLs are therefore likely to become yet another financial burden on food and drink producers, diverting money from other investment in jobs/productivity.”

He said the FDF’s members were “strongly opposed to passing on any levies to their employees, especially as people face exponential rises in their cost of living”.

Mr Thomson said parking levies should not be introduced where there is a lack of credible public transport options or safety concerns about employees commuting to work, or where a business has a car park that “accounts for shift patterns”.

In a separate submission, David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said the body remained concerned the levies were “a recipe for extra cost and complexity”.

He said: "This is especially so as firms already pay business rates on the parking places they provide for staff, and so could be taxed twice for such parking spaces.

"This may lead some employers to consider whether they ought to recoup some or all of the cost of the levy from staff, so this policy could well have a bearing on the cost of living and/or the ability of employers to retain or recruit staff.”

He called for any implementation to be paused over the coming financial year to aid recovery from the pandemic.

MSPs on the committee will consider the Tory bid to scrap the plans on Tuesday.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “Providing local authorities with discretionary powers to implement a workplace parking levy scheme supports our commitment to reduce car kilometres by 20 per cent by 2030.

“These powers are already available to local authorities in England and Wales. Any revenue raised by WPL must be used to support the objectives of local transport strategies, which can support greener transport choices and affordable public transport.