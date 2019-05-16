Scottish government rejects plan to reshape Edinburgh over decade

A 400-page report who laid out a vision for the future of Edinburgh and south-east Scotland has been rejected.

The SESplan 2 is a joint effort from planning authorities in Edinburgh, the Lothians, the Borders and Fife which has taken four years to develop.

But ministers have said they were not satisfied with the transport plan filed as part of the far-reaching proposals. A response to the report suggested insufficient account had been taken of the links between land and transport.

SESplan 2 would be the cornerstone of planning in the region, and the guide against which planning applications are judged.

Pam Ewen, Fife Council’s interim chief planner, said: “This is very disappointing news as a huge amount of work has gone into preparing the plan and it has taken a considerable amount of time for the ministers to reach this decision, following an independent examinations.”

She added that the authorities will need time to “review” ministers’ responses and consider their next steps.

In Edinburgh, SESplan 2 identified a need and demand for new housing for the city.

