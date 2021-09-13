Mr Swinney was asked about the future possibilities regarding currency in Scotland, and he responded that it would take a few years, but the country would eventually move towards a “distinctive currency.”

He explained: “What we received our substantive report on many of these questions from the growth commission that the Scottish National Party established, and that essentially indicated that at the moment of which Scotland became independent, we would continue to use the pound sterling but once our range of particular tests had been passed, and we would move towards having a distinctive Scottish currency.

“But that would be that would be a matter of several years, and because it recognises the fact that there will be a period of adjustment required.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish Independence: John Swinney says it could be years before Scotland gets its own currency after independence.

He also confirmed that this would mean that Scotland would not have access to quantitative easing – a method used to keep interest rates on savings and loans low, and therefor keep inflation stable, though added that an independent Scotland would have more options than it has within the union including controlling its own borrowing.

This comes before the First Minister is expected to call for the will of Scotland to be listened to at the SNP conference on Monday.

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to say: “So it is in that spirit of co-operation that I hope the Scottish and UK governments can reach agreement - as we did in 2014.

“But, this much is clear. Democracy must - and will - prevail.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.