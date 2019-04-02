SNP MP Joanna Cherry claims Ruth Davidson wants her seat

An SNP MP has claimed the Scottish Tory leader wants her Westminster seat.

Joanna Cherry, who was elected as MP for Edinburgh South West in 2015, retweeted a photo of a leaflet stating ‘it’s Ruth Davidson’s Conservatives or the SNP here in Edinburgh South West’.

The MP suggested the leaflet could be a sign Ms Davidson was gearing up to fight for the seat, which she holds with a slim majority of just over 1,000 votes.

Ms Cherry tweeted: “We all know @RuthDavidsonMSP fancies a Westminster seat and now it looks like its #EdinburghSouthWest which I currently represent.

“If so I say #BringItOn! I shall relish taking her on over her party’s #BrexitShambles and her woeful constituency work rate.”

SNP MP Joanna Cherry

Speaking to her supporters online, Ms Cherry said there were due to be boundary changes to her constituency, but she intended to stand again – and may stand for a Holyrood seat.

When asked about speculation she might contest Ms Davidson’s Scottish Parliament seat instead, Ms Cherry said: “Happy to take on Ruth Davidson in any forum.

“True that my Edinburgh South West seat to be abolished under Boundary review and many people approaching me for Edinburgh Central.

“Tory Party in total disarray on Brexit and riven with division so who knows what’ll happen before next general election.”

Scottish Tories leader Ruth Davidson. Picture: John Devlin

But a Scottish Conservative spokesman said Ms Davidson had no plans to stand as an MP and accused Ms Cherry of making “stupid and lazy remarks” about the Conservative MSP’s surgeries.

He said: “Leaflets showing we’re the only party that can stand up to the SNP are given out across Scotland regularly and would be distributed regardless of the current situation with Brexit.

“Joanna Cherry has spent too much time being radicalised by cybernats who wrongly claim Ruth doesn’t hold surgeries.

“It’s stupid and lazy remarks like that which can lead to attacks on offices, as happened with Ruth’s in November.”

Ms Cherry was approached for further comment, but did not respond.