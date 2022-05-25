The SNP Westminster group leader made the comments in the Commons during PMQs after the Sue Gray report was published.

In the report, the civil servant stated many of the events "should not have been allowed to happen" and that staff who raised concerns were not treated with respect.

Senior leadership at Downing Street "must bear responsibility for this culture", she added.

Boris Johnson at a gathering on November 13, 2020 in No 10 Downing Street for the departure of a special adviser.

Descriptions of parties during lockdown in Westminster outlined in the report include excessive drinking, wine spilled on walls, staff being sick and having an "altercation".

Speaking at the Commons, Ian Blackford said: “Empty bottles littering offices, rooms so crowded people were sitting on each other’s laps and security forced to intervene because the parties were so outrageous.

"At the centre was the Prime Minister orchestrating it, grabbing a glass for himself in order to toast the party goers.

"For eight months, we’ve heard every excuse under the sun but now we’ve all seen the damning photo evidence. While people stay at home to protect the NHS, the Prime Minister was engaging in drinking and debauchery that makes a mockery of the sacrifices each and every person made.”

The chief whip asked whether the Prime Minister will take the opportunity to now resign.

Mr Johnson said he “appreciates his advice” as he later went on to state he has been “humbled by the report” adding, “We have learnt our lesson”.