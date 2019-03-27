Theresa May to quit as Prime Minister if Brexit deal passed

Theresa May has announced she will step down as British Prime Minister if her Brexit deal is passed.

MPs emerging from a meeting of the party’s 1922 Committee in Westminster said the Prime Minister told them: “I am prepared to leave this job earlier than I intended in order to secure a smooth and orderly Brexit.”

READ MORE: POLL: Should Theresa May step down if her Brexit deal is backed?

One MP said it was the “clear implication” from her comments that she would stand down before the start of the next phase of Brexit negotiations and “before the summer”.

READ MORE: Brexit: John Bercow puts third vote on Theresa May’s deal at risk

The MP added: “There was warm appreciation for the job she has done so far and no celebration.”

Prime Minister Theresa May. Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire

Scottish secretary David Mundell emerged and said: “It’s another day in which Theresa May demonstrates that she puts the national interest before her own personal interest ... she believes it’s her duty to deliver Brexit”

The announcement means the Prime Minister will step down as leader of the country if her withdrawal agreement is passed by the House of Commons.

Mrs May told Tory MPs: “This has been a testing time for our country and our party.

“We’re nearly there. We’re almost ready to start a new chapter and build that brighter future.

“But before we can do that, we have to finish the job in hand.

“As I say, I don’t tour the bars and engage in the gossip – but I do make time to speak to colleagues and I have a great team in the Whips’ Office. I also have two excellent PPSs.

“And I have heard very clearly the mood of the parliamentary party. I know there is a desire for a new approach – and new leadership – in the second phase of the Brexit negotiations – and I won’t stand in the way of that.

“I know some people are worried that if you vote for the withdrawal agreement, I will take that as a mandate to rush on into phase two without the debate we need to have. I won’t – I hear what you are saying.

“But we need to get the deal through and deliver Brexit.”

READ MORE: Brexit: How will ‘indicative votes’ work, and what will MPs consider?

Mrs May added: “I am prepared to leave this job earlier than I intended in order to do what is right for our country and our party.

“I ask everyone in this room to back the deal so we can complete our historic duty – to deliver on the decision of the British people and leave the European Union with a smooth and orderly exit.”

But First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has reiterated her opposition to Mrs May’s deal, tweeting: “If Brexit ends up being forced through on the basis of a deal no-one supports - indeed a deal so bad that the PM has to promise to resign to get it through - it will make an already bad project even worse.”

After news of Mrs May’s message to Tory MPs, former Conservative MP Anna Soubry tweeted: “So hard Brexiteers will vote for the PMs “deal” not because it’s good for our country and the right thing to do - not even because it delivers Brexit but because it gets rid of the PM #Shameful.”

Leaving the meeting, European Research Group chairman Jacob Rees-Mogg said: “The Prime Minister was incredibly dignified. Although I was involved in the challenge against her last year, there is never any joy or happiness in somebody’s political career coming to an end.

“There’s always a poignancy about that and I think the Prime Minister did do it in an amazingly dignified way, and that is right and proper.

“Although I don’t agree with her on everything, I have always greatly respected her approach to doing her duty and I think that shone through.”

But Mr Rees-Mogg said no MPs other than those who had already said they would not back the deal indicated they would switch.

Mr Rees-Mogg said the DUP’s position was crucial and if they abstained he would feel able to support the deal.

“If the DUP abstained I would feel entitled to back it. If the DUP were still against it, I would not feel able to back it,” he said.