Theresa May vows to quit as MPs vote no to Brexit options

Theresa May has announced she will step down as British Prime Minister if her Brexit deal is passed as MPs failed to reach a majority on any of the eight Brexit alternatives.

MPs tonight voted against the motion demanding Brexit with no deal on 12 April by 160 votes to 400 – a majority of 240.

And support for a People’s Vote narrowly failed to win a majority, with 268 MPs voting for another referendum and 295 against.

Brexit secretary Steve Barclay said, with no majority for any of the options, MPs should now back Mrs May’s deal “in the national interest”.

He said: “The results of the process this House has gone through today strengthens our view that the deal the Government has negotiated is the best option.

Prime Minister Theresa May. Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire

“If you believe in delivering on the referendum result by leaving the EU with a deal, then it’s necessary to back the withdrawal agreement. If we do not do that, then there are no guarantees about where this process will end.

“It’s for that reason that I call on all members from across this house in the national interest to back the Prime Minister’s deal.”

MPs earlier emerged from a meeting of the party’s 1922 Committee in Westminster said the Prime Minister told them: “I am prepared to leave this job earlier than I intended in order to secure a smooth and orderly Brexit.”

One MP said it was the “clear implication” from her comments that she would stand down before the start of the next phase of Brexit negotiations and “before the summer”.

The MP added: “There was warm appreciation for the job she has done so far and no celebration.”

Scottish secretary David Mundell emerged and said: “It’s another day in which Theresa May demonstrates that she puts the national interest before her own personal interest ... she believes it’s her duty to deliver Brexit”

The announcement means the Prime Minister will step down as leader of the country if her withdrawal agreement is passed by the House of Commons.

Mrs May told Tory MPs: “This has been a testing time for our country and our party.

“We’re nearly there. We’re almost ready to start a new chapter and build that brighter future.

“But before we can do that, we have to finish the job in hand.

“As I say, I don’t tour the bars and engage in the gossip – but I do make time to speak to colleagues and I have a great team in the Whips’ Office. I also have two excellent PPSs.

“And I have heard very clearly the mood of the parliamentary party. I know there is a desire for a new approach – and new leadership – in the second phase of the Brexit negotiations – and I won’t stand in the way of that.

“I know some people are worried that if you vote for the withdrawal agreement, I will take that as a mandate to rush on into phase two without the debate we need to have. I won’t – I hear what you are saying.

“But we need to get the deal through and deliver Brexit.”

Mrs May added: “I am prepared to leave this job earlier than I intended in order to do what is right for our country and our party.

“I ask everyone in this room to back the deal so we can complete our historic duty – to deliver on the decision of the British people and leave the European Union with a smooth and orderly exit.”

But First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has reiterated her opposition to Mrs May’s deal, tweeting: “If Brexit ends up being forced through on the basis of a deal no-one supports - indeed a deal so bad that the PM has to promise to resign to get it through - it will make an already bad project even worse.”

After news of Mrs May’s message to Tory MPs, former Conservative MP Anna Soubry tweeted: “So hard Brexiteers will vote for the PMs “deal” not because it’s good for our country and the right thing to do - not even because it delivers Brexit but because it gets rid of the PM #Shameful.”

Leaving the meeting, European Research Group chairman Jacob Rees-Mogg said: “The Prime Minister was incredibly dignified. Although I was involved in the challenge against her last year, there is never any joy or happiness in somebody’s political career coming to an end.

“There’s always a poignancy about that and I think the Prime Minister did do it in an amazingly dignified way, and that is right and proper.

“Although I don’t agree with her on everything, I have always greatly respected her approach to doing her duty and I think that shone through.”

But Mr Rees-Mogg said no MPs other than those who had already said they would not back the deal indicated they would switch.

Mr Rees-Mogg said the DUP’s position was crucial and if they abstained he would feel able to support the deal.

“If the DUP abstained I would feel entitled to back it. If the DUP were still against it, I would not feel able to back it,” he said.

Mrs May’s announcement that she will quit as soon as the Brexit deal is delivered has already had a big impact.

Boris Johnson, who previously described the deal as a “suicide vest”, has now told fellow Brexiteers in the European Research Group that he will vote for the Prime Minister’s agreement.

A number of other Tory Eurosceptics have ‘flipped’ today, and dozens more could follow.

The big question is what the DUP, whose votes are crucial, will do now.

There were rumours the party could make a statement this evening, but that has been put off until tomorrow.

Splits have emerged in the past few days, with DUP MP Sammy Wilson saying a long delay to Brexit would be preferable to Mrs May’s deal, but the party as a whole distanced themselves from his comments.

Even if all DUP MPs decide to vote for the deal, the critical number for the government is ten.

If seven Labour Brexiteers back the deal, as they have done so far, then only ten Tories can vote against for the government to win. But at the time of writing, the number opposed still stands at more than 50