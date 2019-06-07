This is why the Swedish Ambassador will be in Edinburgh this weekend

THE Swedish Embassy will close its tour of the UK on Saturday in Edinburgh.

The two-week stint which began on May 25 has seen the Ambassador visit cities across England, Ireland and Wales, and will this weekend visit both Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The tour is taking place to celebrate the close relationship between the Scandinavian country and the UK.

Torbjörn Sohlström, The Ambassador of Sweden to the UK, said: “We have felt that the Swedish Embassy has been too centric to London over the past few years, so this year we thought we should travel outside of London for two weeks around the UK meeting the Swedish people and businesses that help to make up this country.”

So far, they have connected with 100,000 Swedes and 1,000 Swedish companies who live and operate in the UK and met Brits who have an interest in Sweden.

Saturday’s event will begin at 1pm at Swedish bar, Akva, in Fountainbridge and will run until 4pm.

The afternoon will host a speech from the Swedish Ambassador and the Lord Provost, a traditional Swedish “fika” of refreshments, a Swedish choir and a chance to speak with the Ambassador and his colleagues.

The Swedish Church in London will also celebrate a Sommargudstjänst, a Swedish Summer Service, at 11.30am in St Martin’s Episcopal Church.

Mr Sohlström said: “I always liked coming to Edinburgh, it has actually been one of my guilty pleasures to visit Scotland since I have lived in the UK, I’m a big fan of the night train between London and Edinburgh and it is a fantastic city that I really enjoy.

“Surprisingly, every time I’ve been to Edinburgh the sun has always been shining, I know that the weather this weekend is not meant to be great but I am hoping that the rule will still apply.

“I love visiting because for most Scandinavians in Scotland, it feels as if you are halfway home.”