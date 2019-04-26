This is why West Lothian Council employees will soon be randomly tested for drugs and alcohol

West Lothian Council will be one of the first in Scotland to introduce a zero tolerance drug and alcohol policy- backed up by random testing – for employees.

The Council Executive agreed to introduce random drug testing in September for staff in posts defined as ‘safety critical’.

Five other Scottish councils have a drugs/alcohol policy but only one, Shetland, tests sea-going staff.

It is estimated that safety critical testing is likely to cover around 1500 staff. An annual programme of testing will be carried out amongst a randomly selected sample of five per cent of the safety critical test group. The council will not influence the selection of the five per cent sample which would be carried out by external testing specialists.

The council will also introduce “with cause” testing for other staff groups. Several other councils already have a form of “with cause testing” in place. With cause testing will be prompted either by behaviour and/or whistle-blowing reports.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has suggested that there may be a case for introducing random testing for ‘safety critical’ roles (staff with responsibility for making safety-critical decisions such as drivers and some machine operators).

There are a range of posts across the council that are considered to be safety critical, particularly those which involve the use of heavy machinery or an occupational requirement to drive Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) or Passenger Carrying Vehicles (PCVs).

Councillor Cathy Muldoon said: “I welcome this paper, but it doesn’t go far enough. It should be mandatory for everyone in a safety critical positions to undergo testing.”

Councillor Damian Timson, Tory group leader said: “People in safety critical posts must be aware that they can be tested at any time.”

Lawrence Fitzpatrick, leader of the council said: “A review of the overall content of the council’s current policy indicated that a radical overhaul of the existing policy was not required. However, there is a case for re-focusing the council’s approach which strikes a better balance between the disciplinary and legal implications of substance misuse and the supportive aspect of the policy.

“The revised policy will strike a more appropriate balance by setting out a robust zero tolerance approach to alcohol and drug misuse in the workplace while acknowledging a duty of care towards employees who suffer from alcohol and/or drug addiction.

In support of this approach, random drug and alcohol testing for roles designated as ‘safety critical’, supplemented by ‘with cause’ testing as required, is considered to be a legitimate means of minimising health and safety risks and providing a deterrent to those who elect to misuse and/or bring controlled drugs on to council premises.”