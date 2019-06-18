Three in Tory battle to become Holyrood candidate for Edinburgh Pentlands

TORIES have shortlisted three contenders who will battle it out to become the Holyrood candidate for the party’s most winnable seat in the Lothians.

City councillor Susan Webber will taken on list MSPs Miles Briggs and Gordon Lindhurst in the competition to be chosen as the Conservatives’ standard-bearer in Edinburgh Pentlands at the 2021 Scottish Parliament elections.

The seat is currently held for the SNP by Gordon MacDonald, who has been the MSP since 2011, when he won it from former Scottish Tory leader David McLetchie.

Mr Lindhurst was the Tories’ candidate in the seat at the last Holyrood election in 2016, finishing second, 2456 votes behind Mr MacDonald.

Mr Briggs fought the equivalent Westminster seat, Edinburgh South West, at the 2017 general election and cut Scottish Nationalist Joanna Cherry’s majority to 1097. In the 2016 Holyrood election, he fought Edinburgh Southern, finishing third behind Labour and the SNP.

Councillor Webber, who represents Pentland Hills ward - which includes Currie, Balerno, Ratho and parts of Sighthill and Clovenstone - runs her own company and was first elected to the council in 2016.

Local party members will choose who should become the candidate at a meeting on June 26. Each of the hopefuls will speak for six minutes and then answer questions before the vote takes place.

The seat is the Tories’ top target in the Lothians and there were more than 30 applicants when the party advertised for potential candidates.

Miles Briggs