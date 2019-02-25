Three-year deal to make new 'world-class' Scottish dramas, comedies and documentaries revealed

Three new "world-class" dramas, comedies and documentary series will be made in Scotland each year under a landmark deal between the BBC and the Scottish Government's screen agency.

Screen Scotland, which has been given a £20 million budget by the government, will help pay for at least nine productions to be made each year for the BBC.

Iain Munro, acting chief executive of Creative Scotland, and the BBC's director-general, signed the three-year deal as the broadcaster's new channel was launched in Glasgow.

The agency has also pledged to work together with the BBC over the next three years to try to attract more funding for productions north of the border as part of a drive to build "a sustainable television sector in Scotland."

The deal between the BBC and Screen Scotland, which was launched last August and is being run by the national arts agency Creative Scotland, will see shows created for the new channel and the UK-wide network.

The announcement of the deal was made in Glasgow by BBC director-general Tony Hall to coincide with the launch of its dedicated new Scottish channel, which has been given an annual budget of £32 million.

He said: “As part of the BBC’s commitment to this new partnership, we have agreed to deliver, to network, each year, a minimum of three drama series from Scotland, three comedy titles and three high-impact factual series.

“This is the first stage in a long-term collaboration involving the BBC, Screen Scotland and potentially other relevant parties with the aim of backing ambitious projects reflecting Scottish culture which can be enjoyed by audiences in Scotland, across the UK and internationally."

Iain Munro, acting chief executive of Creative Scotland, said: "“This is an incredibly important moment for screen in Scotland.

"We have a strong history of partnering on projects with BBC Scotland and this agreement sets out clearly how we will build on this.

"It makes clear our common goals and where we can jointly support the screen sector in Scotland to thrive; producing more high quality content, developing emerging talent and celebrating our exciting culture.”