LOTHIAN list MSP Gordon Lindhurst has been selected as Tory candidate for Edinburgh Pentlands at the next Scottish Parliament elections in 2021.

The seat is currently held by the SNP’s Gordon MacDonald with a majority of 2456, but it is the top target seat in Lothian for the Conservatives.

Mr Lindhurst, who also stood in the constituency at the last Holyrood elections in 2016, fought off competition from fellow list MSP Miles Briggs and Pentland Hills councillor Susan Webber.