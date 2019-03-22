‘Traitor to England’: Ian Blackford harassed by Brexit supporters in London

The SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford was harassed by a group of Brexit supporters who shouted abuse at him as he walked down Whitehall.

Mr Blackford and fellow SNP MP Stephen Gethins were leaving the Cabinet Office shortly after 4pm following a meeting to discuss Brexit with minister David Lidington.

A group of around a dozen people followed Mr Blackford, shouting “traitor to England” and “leave means leave”.

Media interviews that were scheduled to take place outside the Cabinet Office had to be abandoned. The pair were escorted back to parliament by a police officer.

Mr Gethins said: “Ian took it with characteristic good humour, but no one should have to face that kind of abuse.”

There has been growing concern about the safety of MPs and their staff around Westminster, with parliamentarians this week being advised to take taxis to and from work.

Police restrain a man who was shouting pro-Brexit slogans at Scottish National Party (SNP) MP and Westminster leader Ian Blackford (R) outside the Cabinet Office. Picture: Getty Images

Separately, the Scottish Conservative MP Paul Masterton revealed he was having a panic alarm fitted at his home on the advice of parliamentary security authorities.

“This is not what I signed up for,” he posted on twitter.