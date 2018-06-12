Tributes paid as former Lord Provost George Grubb dies aged 83

TRIBUTES were paid today to former Lord Provost George Grubb following his death, aged 83.

A Church of Scotland minister for over 40 years before he became the Capital’s First Citizen, he was city’s first and only Liberal Democrat Lord Provost.

Former Lord Provost, George Grubb with the Queen. Picture; Kate Chandler

Mr Grubb was councillor for South Queensferry, later Almond ward, from 1999 until 2012 and Lord Provost for five years from 2007.

Lib Dem councillor Kevin Lang said, “George was one of the kindest and most generous people you could meet. With a cheeky smile and infectious laugh, he was simply a joy to be around.

“Whether as a church minister or local councillor, George devoted his life to helping others and was passionate about making a difference for the communities he represented. I will miss him so much.”

Alex Cole-Hamilton, Lib Dem MSP for Edinburgh Western, added: “He always lifted any room he walked into with his keen sense of humour and his compassionate outlook for the people around him. He was a great figurehead for the city as Lord Provost and carried the respect of people on all sides of the political spectrum.”

Tory group leader Iain Whyte said he was “deeply saddened” at the news.

“George played a huge part in city life. His sense of duty and dedication to community life made him an excellent choice as Lord Provost.

“I will remember George as one of the true gentlemen of modern city politics who brought care and compassion to everything he did.”

Depute Lord Provost Joan Griffiths said she had had the pleasure and privilege of knowing George well. “I recall the politeness of a kind and thoughtful man with a great amount of wisdom about civic life, having served many years in the Royal Air Force and many more as a parish minister. In his youth, he was well known for being an accomplished athlete but in his later years, he is better remembered for his playful sense of humour.

“He will be missed and remembered fondly by all who knew him.”

Green group leader Steve Burgess said Mr Grubb had had a difficult job as Lord Provost with a finely-balanced council. “However, no-one ever doubted his commitment to the city and to the council.”

Mr Grubb is survived by his wife Liz and their two children. His funeral will be on Wednesday next week at 1pm in South Queensferry Parish Church.