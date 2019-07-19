'Trip hazard' Rose Street mosaic to be removed by Edinburgh Council

A rose mosaic will be removed from a city centre street this weekend - after the council bosses labelled it a trip hazard.

The city council will lift the mosaic from the west end of Rose Street and lay Tarmac in its place.

Highways bosses say the mosaic, in the section of Rose Street west of Castle Street, is "in a state of disrepair" and has to be removed on "public safety" grounds.

A second damaged rose at the east end of the New Town street will be taken up following the summer festival period.

Transport and environment convener, Cllr Lesley Macinnes, said: "Unfortunately we will be removing one of the mosaics on Rose Street as it has become damaged and is posing a safety risk to the many people who pass through the street every day.

“We’re currently in discussion with local groups about the possible community-led restoration of the mosaic, and potential alternative locations nearby, as well as exploring longer term solutions for improving the street’s condition in the long term.”

Earlier this year, a £1 million road resurfacing scheme got underway for the section of Rose Street in which the mosaics currently sit.

In May, an online crowdfunding campaign was launched after a rose mosaic appeared for sale on an online auction website for £1,800. It turned out the item for sale was a replica that was surplus to the original Rose Street layout.

The roses were part of a 1980s monoblock design for Rose Street - but many of the mosaics have not withstood the level of vehicle traffic along the route.

The council is aiming to return Rose Street to a design it says is sensitive to the heritage of the New Town - with granite setts and sandstone blocks replacing the red monoblock. The council claims the new design will last for at least 100 years.

Tarmac is being put down "as a short to medium-term measure" and the council say it is exploring options to improve the condition of the street.

After the council lifts the roses without causing further damage, they will he held in storage. The council says it has held discussions with the New Town Community Council and the artist who designed it, about the future of the mosaics and "potential alternative locations nearby".