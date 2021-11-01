Mr Blitzer, one of the most senior anchors for CNN, wrote, under a photograph of himself in a broadcast studio set up against the backdrop of Edinburgh Castle: “I’m now reporting from Edinburgh in Scotland where 20,000 world leaders and delegates have gathered for the COP26 Climate Summit.”

He added: “COP, by the way, stands for “Conference of the Parties.” It’s the 26th time they have gathered to discuss and take action on this critical issue.”

The United Nations climate change summit begins in earnest today in Glasgow, with the World Leaders’ Summit hosting leaders including US President Joe Biden.

Mr Blitzer was not the only American journalist to confuse Scotland’s two biggest cities.

Under a picture of Mr Biden emerging from the steps of Airforce One at Edinburgh Airport, Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason wrote “Arrived in Glasgow”.

Edinburgh Airport responded with the tweet: “Jeff, you have no idea what you've done...Welcome to Edinburgh, and Scotland!”

Mr Mason then corrected himself, saying: “Correction: arrived in Edinburgh. The president is motorcading now to Glasgow.”

Wolf Blitzer tweeted a picture of himself against the backdrop of Edinburgh Castle.

In response to Mr Blitzer’s tweet, Twitter user Harry Hayfield wrote: “You are an exceptional news anchor, your hosting of the American elections since 2004 proves this, however I wish to say (without any disrepect) that you are not living up to your reputation. The summit is being held in Glasgow, 39 miles due west of your current location.”

@mcgrainsbeard tweeted: “Why are you in Edinburgh? Sat nav not get you to the city where it’s actually taking place?”

@Lapps100 added: “Ah Wolf, the summit is actually in Glasgow, but in fairness Edinburgh is far more beautiful.”

The comment also sparked a Twitter spat between social media users as to the relative size of Scotland.

@life_disrupted wrote: “It's all basically the same place in such a tiny country.”

@shoesrudi replied: “Scotland is roughly half the size of England, and Edinburgh is a totally different city to Glasgow, which is over an hour’s drive west, on the other side of the country.”

Matthew Grey responded by comparing Scotland to London.

He wrote: “Scotland is roughly half the population of London. It's like the difference between Croydon and Bromley. If I wished to report on nearby Bromley, I would pick Croydon as a nice base with better shops, prettier brutalist buildings, quick cleam tram ride away.”

Mr Blitzer hosts ‘The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer’ and has been one of CNN’s chief new anchors for many years.

