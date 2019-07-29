Watch as Boris Johnson jeered as he arrives to meet Nicola Sturgeon in Edinburgh

Boris Johnson arrived in Edinburgh today to be greeted by a jeering crowd of around 200 anti-Brexit and pro-independence protesters.

The newly installed Prime Minister arrived at Bute House shortly after 4.15pm to hold brief talks with Nicola Sturgeon.

Nicola Sturgeon meets Boris Johnson. Picture: Getty/Jeff Mitchell

Mr Johnson’s entourage was booed loudly as he walked up the steps to the New Town mansion, which is the First Minister’s official residence, but the Tory leader smiled and waved as he walked in.

Earlier today he toured the Faslane naval base where the UK’s fleet of nuclear submarines is maintained.