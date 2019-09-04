Watch the hilarious moment a cyclist falls off their bike during live TV Brexit broadcast from Edinburgh

This is the moment a cyclist was caught on camera toppling off their bike live on the BBC's Brexit coverage in Edinburgh.

Reporter Sarah Smith is stood outside Holyrood on Tuesday evening speaking to camera about Scottish independence and the current Brexit landscape when the cyclist can be seen entering to the left of the screen.

The reporter is unaware of what is about to unfold behind her as the cyclist makes their way across the screen, before tumbling to the ground following a moment of shakiness.

The cyclist appears to recover well from the accidental tumble and can be seen standing back up before exiting the camera towards the end of the clip, which was shared on Twitter by @EllieLeCo1.

She captioned the video with the message: "I know all this House of Commons stuff is super serious (and pls let the bill go through) but to make yourself feel better look at this guy falling off his bike on live TV."

