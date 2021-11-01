WATCH: US President Joe Biden arrives at Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club after long day attending COP26
US President Joe Biden has arrived at Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club, where he will be staying during the climate change summit.
Monday, 1st November 2021, 10:14 pm
Updated
Monday, 1st November 2021, 10:34 pm
Biden arrived in the presidential state car to Dalmahoy Hotel, earlier this evening.
Police were seen to be guarding the entrance of the hotel and country club, which is located on the outskirts of Edinburgh, in Kirknewton.
The President arrived at the hotel with his motorcade of several cars and motorbikes.
The presidential car, nicknamed ‘The Beast’, is a specially-designed reinforced Cadillac.