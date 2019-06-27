Pop-up blanket event has cosiness covered

The Tartan Blanket Co is opening its Leith studio to the public this weekend in a unique pop-up event celebrating mothers in business.

The Scottish lifestyle brand, whose woollen range combines tradition with contemporary style, has teamed up with Edinburgh-based brands Mamalot and Bunnyhop, both specialising in clothes, gifts and accessories for babies and children.

Running Friday and Saturday, the pop-up will be an opportunity to discover and browse products that are otherwise only available online.

Emma Macdonald, co-founder of TBCo, is delighted to be working with other local family businesses whose products share a minimalist Scandi vibe.

She is also looking forward to introducing customers to Colsie, an old Scots term for slow and cosy living, which is clearly embodied in her brand’s own ethos.

A proud supporter of the Campaign for Wool, the business has been driven by sustainability and slow fashion with the aim of creating timeless pieces, from recycled wool blankets to cashmere scarves

“This is an amazing opportunity to collaborate with other mum-run businesses in Edinburgh. We will be opening our doors and giving our customers the full colsie experience by letting them see and feel our products - a popular customer request,” says Emma.

The shop will be open from 10am to 7pm tomorrow and 10am to 5pm on Saturday. Tomorrow, complimentary Prosecco will be served from 4pm, followed by a goody bag giveaway at 6pm, featuring products from each of the three brands.

A small fun area also will be set up for children to enjoy while parents relax and browse.

The full TBCo range will be available, as well as a rail of reduced price samples and early access to on sale baby blankets. Payments can only be accepted by card.

TBCo Studio, 170B Great Junction Street, Leith, EH6 5LJ. Visit tartanblanketco.com or Facebook.