Pop-up perfumery on the scent of success

A collection of homegrown modern fragrances – embodying the best of contemporary Scotland – will be unveiled next week at a pop-up perfumery in Jenners.

Founded in Edinburgh in 2010 as the country’s first fragrance house, Jorum Laboratories has announced the launch of its eponymous perfume brand, Jorum Studio, to coincide with this year’s Fringe.

From July 29 to August 26, the pop-up will be welcoming residents of the Capital, and its visitors, to experience Jorum fragrances first hand in a standalone area of the famous store.

The team behind the brand, partners Euan McCall and Chloe Mullen, have invited other like-minded Scottish businesses to support them in presenting a vision of modern Scotland to the world.

Edinburgh businesses including Solas Neon, Grow Urban, Sweetdram and Pyrus Botanicals will be contributing to the pop-up’s unique vibe, allowing consumers to interact with some of the country’s finest artisan brands, all under one roof.

Euan, who is keen to show that his home city is about far more than tartan, whisky and shortbread, said: “We are incredibly excited for the opportunity to open our own pop-up shop during the busiest time of year for Edinburgh and in such an iconic location.

“The team at Jenners have been incredibly supportive of us as an independent Scottish brand and we are delighted to be partnering with them. We are very much looking forward to welcoming customers into our beautiful pop-up store, and having the opportunity to share our fragrances and their stories with them.”

Jenners store manager Alan Thomlinson said: “Edinburgh Fringe Festival is such an exciting and vibrant time for the city, making this the perfect time for us to host a unique, artisan pop-up that will captivate and delight our customers.”

The perfumery will be open daily from 9.30am with access from the Rose Street entrance.