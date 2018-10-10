Pope Francis compares abortion to “hiring a hitman” in speech

Pope Francis compared having an abortion to “hiring a hitman” during an address at the Vatican today.

During his weekly general audience at St Peter’s Square the pontiff told the crowd that, “a contradictory approach to life allows the suppression of human life in the mother’s womb in order to safeguard other values.”

He added: “How can an act that suppresses an innocent and helpless life as it blossoms be therapeutic, civil or, simply, humane?” He told the audience that “it is not right” to take a human life, no matter how small.

“I ask you: Is it right to ‘take out’ a human life to solve a problem? What do you think? Is it right? Is it right or not?” the Pope asked the thousands of people in attendance according to Reuters.

When the crowd responded “No”, he continued: “Is it right to hire a hitman to solve a problem? It is not right to kill a human being, regardless of how small it is to solve a problem.”

Pope Francis has previously condemned abortion.