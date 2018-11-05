Popular family bakery Mimi’s Bakehouse moves into City Art Centre

A popular family bakery has taken up residence within one of the city’s leading contemporary art exhibition spaces.

Opening on Tuesday (6th November), the new partnership will see the team behind the hugely popular Mimi’s Bakeries, restaurants and cafes create a new space in the café of the ground floor of The City Art Centre, providing visitors with award winning baked goods and savoury bites.

The pop-up service will run from the 6th November through to the end of the year before closing temporarily in January 2019 for a refurbishment. After which the recognisable Mimi’s Bakehouse will take up permanent residency at The City Art Centre.

Championing historic and contemporary Scottish art, The City Art Centre showcases work across five floors with a diverse exhibition programme featuring work from acclaimed international and Scottish artists alongside emerging talent.

The Centre which is free to attend and recently extended it’s opening hours to welcome visitors seven days a week.

The new venture is the fourth unit in the city for the family run bakery, joining the bustling Mimi’s Bakehouse on The Shore and in Corstorphine and The Little Bakehouse on The Canongate.

The new café will be serving up locally roasted coffee, Eteaket Tea, all day brunch, hot lunch specials, soups, sandwiches and their signature cake selection.

Councillor Donald Wilson, Edinburgh’s Culture and Communities convener, said: “Towering above Waverley Station in the heart of the city, with five packed floors of mostly free exhibitions and a hugely popular events programme, the City Art Centre is one of the most accessible places in Edinburgh for art lovers. Family friendly Mimi’s Bakehouse is a great match and you could say their delicately decorated cakes are almost artworks in themselves! The gallery is really excited to welcome the team in.

“We are so excited to be moving into The City Art Centre, it is such a wonderful space and we believe there is great symmetry between our two customer bases meaning the start of a wonderful relationship with the centre.’ Says Michelle Phillips, Owner and Managing Director, Mimi’s Bakehouse. ‘A city centre location has always been a top priority for us to moving into this great space and starting to grow our brand to new audiences is so exciting and we cannot wait to move in.”

