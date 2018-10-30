Popular pizza franchise to give away free pizza when it opens second store

A popular pizza franchise is set to give away free pizza when it opens its second store in Corstorphine at the end of this month.

NKD pizza is due to open its second store in the Corstorphine area of the city (at 259-261 St Johns Road) at the end of the month, and to celebrate, the team behind the brand are offering local residents and pizza fans the chance to grab some free pizza. The pizzeria firm, which successfully launched its first store in Scotland in the Morningside area of the city in September last year, is offering pizza fans in the capital the chance to get their free pizza when they sign up to the firm’s mailing list.

• READ MORE: 5 of the best places to get pizza in Edinburgh

Opening on the 29th of October, the new outlet will also be offering “any pizzas any size” for £7 on collection with £1 from every pizza sold split between two local charities in Edinburgh.

Grant Clouston, the businessman behind the launch of the first NKD pizza franchise in the UK, explained that the new opening will be the first of many and dropped hints about where they could go next, he said: “I am extremely excited and proud of the journey my team has taken to open a second nkd pizza store in the UK.

“Bringing an international brand into the UK is never an easy task, however, the opening of the second store is going to be a game changer and will trigger us opening more stores in Edinburgh and across Scotland. To give you a hint about our next location the next city has a famous wheel.” The entrepreneur stated that they are hoping to grow a similar fan base with the new store like the one they have with their original Morningside outlet, adding that they’ll also be expanding their menu with added sides, new pizzas and exciting desserts.

• READ MORE: Kind-hearted company offers free pizza to people with parking fines

He said: “We get requests sent to us daily asking us when we will be opening our store in Corstorphine, which just shows how many people want to get nkd. To help us get that loyal base of customers, we are giving away free pizza to people who sign up and show an interest. We want to do this as a welcome gesture for us moving in but also to get people hooked on our special ten-grain dough.

“We are also extremely excited to also start receiving corporate orders from the Gyle business district, as do we a tremendous amount of corporate orders from our Morningside store.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital