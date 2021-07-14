Portobello Beach on Wednesday, July 14 (Photo: Andrew O'Brien).

A member of the public called HM Coastgaurd at 3pm due to concerns that inflatables were blown out to sea from Portobello Beach with people potentially in the water as a result.

One witness said the inflatables, including lilos and rubber rings, were blown out to sea as a result of offshore winds.

However, it is understood that it was a ‘false call with good intent’ as there was no one in the water.

Coastguard attend the incident at Portobello Beach which has been labelled as a 'false call with good intent' (Photo: Andrew O'Brien).

Coastguard rescue teams from Fraserburgh, North Berwick and South Queensferry alongside RNLI lifeboats from Kinghorn and the search and rescue helicopter from Prestwick were sent to the incident.

The Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland were also in attendance.

It is understood that no one has been reported missing and a full search is being conducted to ensure no one is in distress.

Enquiries are ongoing.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said: "At approx. 3pm today (14 July), HM Coastguard received a 999 call from a member of the public concerned about an inflatable blown out to sea, with people possibly in the water.

"Coastguard rescue teams from Fraserburgh, North Berwick and South Queensferry alongside the RNLI lifeboats from Kinghorn and the search and rescue helicopter from Prestwick have been sent as well as the Scottish Ambulance Service, to carry out an extensive search of the area. This is ongoing.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment following the incident.

