Portobello mum tells of heart break after losing son in crash

A DISTRAUGHT young mum has told of the harrowing moment she found out her prematurely born son had died after they were involved in a car crash.

Shannon Myers, 18, from Portobello, was 30 weeks pregnant with Luke Oliver Aubury when the car in which she was a front seat passenger collided head-on with a Transit van on a road in Fife.

Shannon Myers told of her heartbreak

She underwent an emergency caesarean section in hospital in a bid to save her baby, but he died just hours later.

“My gorgeous little boy sadly taken away from me and your family,” Shannon posted on social media, alongside a photo of her holding Luke’s hand.

“I promise you now Luke, you’ll always be in our hearts and I’m gonna make you proud.

“I love you so much my handsome little boy. I’m so glad some family got to say their goodbyes to you my handsome little man. You will always be loved by me and your daddy and family.”

Shannon was travelling in a Seat Leon when it was involved in a head-on crash with a Transit van at about 10.20pm on Wednesday in Fife.

She suffered serious neck and stomach injuries, but was expected to be released from the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy yesterday.

Other occupants of the Seat, believed to be a 21-year-old male driver and rear seat passengers aged 15 and 17, were also taken to hospital with various injuries.

A 59-year-old man, 43-year-old woman and 10-year-old girl, who were all travelling in the Transit van, were also treated for minor injuries.

Devastated friends took to social media to post heartfelt condolences on hearing of Shannon’s loss.

“Lost for words. I am so sorry for your loss – always here for you,” wrote Elaine Toman.

Dale Williamson added: “R.I.P wee man – taken too soon. Hope you’re doing ok Shannon. Am here if you ever need me.”

Caring family are now rallying round Shannon, who also has an 11-month-old son, Caleb.

Loved ones have set up a fundraising page to fund Luke’s funeral.

“It’s been such a hard time for her,” cousin Ashley Mason, 28, told the Evening News. “They brought him to her and she was able to see him.

“I’m wanting to try to get funds together to help pay towards costs at this difficult time. If anyone could help her, I’d be so grateful.”

Police confirmed inquiries are ongoing into the exact circumstances of the crash and appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Officers are keen to hear from other motorists on the B9157, near Meadowfield, at around 10.20pm on Wednesday night.

Sergeant Stephen Quinn said: “Our deepest sympathies are with the young mother and her family at this time. We will continue to provide them with all the necessary support and assistance they may require.

Anyone with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Fife via 101 and quote incident number 4044 of the 3rd October.

Those wishing to make a donation to Luke’s fundraising page can do so at: https://www.gofundme.com/fly-high-sweet-boy-baby-luke-x