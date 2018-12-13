Powderhall house plans to be submitted in 2019

Moves to turn the Powderhall waste transfer site into affordable housing and a nursery are to press ahead after pleas to retain green space were rejected.

The former transfer site, along with three disused bowling greens, will be transformed into a “housing-led” mixed development, subject to planning permission.

Plans will be submitted next year after an informal consultation revealed “considerable public support” for the vision.

A listed stable block on Broughton Road will be retained and turned into “workspaces, event space and community uses” subject to funding.

Housing and economy convener, Cllr Kate Campbell, said: “For all of our council-led housing developments, our priority is creating good places that meet the needs of the community.

“This is an amazing opportunity to transform a former waste transfer station into affordable homes, inspiring outdoor space accessible to all, and to bring a beautiful listed building back into use for the community as a creative arts space. There’s been a huge amount of consultation and it’s good to have this place brief approved by committee so we can start work on detailed plans and keep the community involved in helping to shape them.”

Green councillors on the planning committee called for a promise that there will be no overall loss of green space in the development after it was revealed that the bowling greens are likely to make way for a new nursery, housing and some “useable green space”.

The bowling greens are no longer used but are accessed by Broughton Primary School “on an informal basis”.

Council officers told the planning committee: “The brief does not envisage all of the green space to be retained. It’s not needed for that purpose anymore.”

Green Cllr Chas Booth called for the green space to be protected.

He said: “There should be no net loss of open space in that area. This is the most densely populated ward in Scotland. There are some areas of green space but in proportion to people, it does not fair well against the rest of the city.

“The strong community feedback is they are concerned about the loss of green space. It’s for us to say very firmly that overall, there should be no net loss of open space.”

The planning committee agreed to wait until the masterplan stage to put any measures in place to protect the amount of green space.

Cllr Joanna Mowat said: “This is quite a big site and there’s some big wins we could have here. The area is relatively well endowed with green space so let’s not tie our hands. Let’s let the professionals talk to the community.”

The views were echoed by planning convener Cllr Neil Gardiner.

He added: “This is a fantastic opportunity for a quality development to be created at this strategic site at Powderhall.

“Having captured the needs and aspirations of the existing community through an extensive place making consultation this has resulted in a place brief being approved by planning committee.

“This will now guide future planning applications.

“The plan is to build much needed affordable housing, particularly for older people and families.”