Power cut hits about 500 Edinburgh properties in 3 postcode areas

About 500 properties in the south of Edinburgh and part of Midlothian were affected by a power cut this afternoon.

A Scottish Power spokeswoman said the outage, caused by a cable fault in the Frogston Road area, happened at about 12:40pm on Monday and engineers have since fixed the problem.

The EH16, EH17 and EH20 postcode areas were all affected - including Liberton, Craigmillar and Niddrie, Gilmerton, Moredun and Mortonhall and Loanhead.

The spokeswoman said that about 500 properties were affected but stressed some may only have lost power for about five minutes.

She added: "We apologise for the inconvenience."