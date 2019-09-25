Power cut hits businesses and homes in Dalkeith, Bonnyrigg and surrounding areas

Have your say

A power cut is currently affecting homes and businesses in Midlothian.

Midlothian Council put a message out on Twitter at 12.15pm to inform residents that there was apower outage in Dalkeith.

They then updated the message to say that Bonnyrigg and the surrounding areas were also affected.

Scottish Power confirmed engineers were on their way to solve the problem, with Midlothian Council adding they hoped to have the problem fixed by 2pm.

Dalkeith Country Park was one of the businesses to confirm on Twitter that a power outage had hit.

A traffic light failure at the busy Sheriffhall Roundabout is also thought to be due to the power failure.

