Power cut hits Edinburgh homes and businesses in 3 postcode areas

Homes and businesses in the south of Edinburgh and part of Midlothian have been affected by a power cut this afternoon.
The outage happened on on Monday and engineers are currently working to fix the problem.
A tweet by SP Energy Networks said: "We are aware of a #POWERCUT in #EH16 #EH17 #EH20 #Edinburgh.
"Our engineers are working to restore supplies. Sorry for the inconvenience."
Areas affected include Liberton, Craigmillar and Niddrie, Gilmerton, Moredun and Mortonhall and Loanhead.
