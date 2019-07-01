Power cut hits Edinburgh homes and businesses in 3 postcode areas

Have your say

Homes and businesses in the south of Edinburgh and part of Midlothian have been affected by a power cut this afternoon.

The outage happened on on Monday and engineers are currently working to fix the problem.

Pylons. Pic: Chuyuss-Shutterstock.

A tweet by SP Energy Networks said: "We are aware of a #POWERCUT in #EH16 #EH17 #EH20 #Edinburgh.

"Our engineers are working to restore supplies. Sorry for the inconvenience."

Areas affected include Liberton, Craigmillar and Niddrie, Gilmerton, Moredun and Mortonhall and Loanhead.

More details to follow.