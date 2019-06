Residents and businesses in three postal areas of Edinburgh have been hit by a power cut this afternoon.

Scottish Power Energy Networks have tweeted that the EH8, EH9 and EH16 areas of the city are all affected. This includes parts of the Southside, Newington and Canongate, Marchmont and Blackford, and Liberton, Craigmillar and Niddrie.

The tweet adds: "Our engineers are working to restore supplies. Sorry for the inconvenience."