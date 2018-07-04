Primary school Glee Choir mix with stars

it is summer time which means Scotland’s music festival season is now in full swing. This Friday and Saturday, the Capital’s pop lovers will be heading to Ingliston for ScotFest and it is unlikely any will be more excited than the children at Davidsons Mains Primary School as their Glee Choir will be performing at the event which takes over the Royal Highland Centre.

The choir earned the privilege by becoming Scotland’s National Primary School Glee Champions, a title they clinched last month.

Performing on the same bill as East 17, Liberty X, B*witched and Boyzone in front of a large open air festival crowd will be the culmination of an amazing few months for the school and their choir.

Linda Cormie of the Frisson Foundation organisers of Scotland’s Primary School Glee Challenge says, “Our aim is to provide performance opportunities for our school children and they don’t get much better than this.

“We are over the moon that the organisers of one of Scotland’s biggest family music festivals this summer have supported the work we do’

The festival, which takes place over two days has a dedicated kids’ area, fairground, petrol head zone and camping area.

Davidson’s Mains Primary School Glee choir will join the list of illustrious pop acts on the weekend bill when they take to the stage on Saturday.

Choir teacher Helen Basset says, “The children and I are still on cloud nine. This summer looks to be one that will provide memories for this group for some time.”

Scotfest is Scotland’s largest family festival with a capacity of 70,000 over the weekend and a funfair, inflatables, kidzone (p1 to p7 attractions free), bar and food courts.

ScotFest, Royal Highland Showground, Ingliston, Friday, 1pm-11pm, Saturday, 10am-11pm, Kids £24, Adults £48, Weekend tickets from £85